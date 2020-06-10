The Senior Officer of CubicFarm Systems (CUBXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of CubicFarm Systems (CUBXF), Timothy Cyril Fernback, bought shares of CUBXF for $5,625.

In addition to Timothy Cyril Fernback, 4 other CUBXF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Fernback’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:REVO back in January 2019

Currently, CubicFarm Systems has an average volume of 938. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.05. The company has a one-year high of $0.63 and a one-year low of $0.14.

CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (“CubicFarms”) is an ag-tech company providing automated growing systems for fresh produce and animal feed. CubicFarms offers turnkey, commercial scale, hydroponic, automated controlled-environment growing systems that can grow predictably and sustainably for 12 months of the year virtually anywhere on earth. CubicFarms enables its customers to grow locally and to provide their markets with safe, sustainable, secure and fresh ingredients that are consistent in colour, size, taste, nutrition and allows for a longer shelf life. Further support is provided to customers through the Company’s patent-pending germination technology and proprietary auto harvesting and processing methods. The Company has sold and installed systems in Canada and the US, and is currently negotiating with a global pipeline of prospective customers.