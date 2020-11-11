The Senior Officer of Corus Entertainment (CJREF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Corus Entertainment (CJREF), William Keith Jenkins, bought shares of CJREF for $61.17K.

This recent transaction increases William Keith Jenkins’ holding in the company by 11364% to a total of $47.51K.

The company has a one-year high of $4.60 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Corus Entertainment has an average volume of 16.26K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.93, reflecting a -20.9% downside. Six different firms, including RBC Capital and TD Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in October 2020, CJREF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.03K worth of CJREF shares and purchased $61.17K worth of CJREF shares. The insider sentiment on Corus Entertainment has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Corus Entertainment, Inc. is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business. The Radio segment includes radio stations with a concentration in the densely populated area. The Corporate segment refers to the incremental cost of corporate overhead in excess of the amount allocated to the other operating segments. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on March 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.