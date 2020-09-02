The Senior Officer of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF), Rashid Wasti, bought shares of PPRQF for $37.86K.

Following this transaction Rashid Wasti’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $483.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $11.46 and a one-year low of $7.59. Currently, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has an average volume of .

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $10.16, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. Its portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. The company operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.