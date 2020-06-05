The Senior Officer of Centerra Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Centerra Gold (CAGDF), John William Pearson, exercised options to sell 22,210 CAGDF shares for a total transaction value of $310.9K.

In addition to John William Pearson, 8 other CAGDF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Centerra Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $374 million and quarterly net profit of $20.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $334 million and had a net profit of $50.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.20 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Centerra Gold has an average volume of 16.49K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.21, reflecting a -16.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $956.4K worth of CAGDF shares and purchased $178.8K worth of CAGDF shares. The insider sentiment on Centerra Gold has been neutral according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kyrgyz Republic, Turkey, North America, and Corporate and Other. The Kyrgyz Republic segment includes the operations of the kumtor gold project. The Turkey segment represents the development of the Öksüt project. The North America segment consists of Mount Milligan mine for gold copper; and molybdenum that focuses on the operation of angeloth processing facility, and care and maintenance activities of the Endako and Thompson Creek Mines. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of the head office located in Toronto, the corporate office located in Denver, Colorado, the greenstone gold property, the kemess project, and other international exploration projects. The company was on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.