The Senior Officer of Carlyle Commodities (DLRYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Carlyle Commodities (DLRYF), Donna Moroney, bought shares of DLRYF for $12K.

In addition to Donna Moroney, 2 other DLRYF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Carlyle Commodities has an average volume of 51.06K.

Delrey Metals Corp is mainly engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral exploration properties in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit. It holds an interest in the Sunset Property, Star/Porcher Property and Blackie and the Peneece vanadium properties.