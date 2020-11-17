The Senior Officer of Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF), Jeffrey Isaac Louis Wright, sold shares of CBWBF for $22.9K.

Based on Canadian Western Bank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $226 million and quarterly net profit of $67.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a net profit of $76.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.42 and a one-year low of $11.02. Currently, Canadian Western Bank has an average volume of 459.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.26, reflecting a -7.4% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $22.9K worth of CBWBF shares and purchased $103.8K worth of CBWBF shares. The insider sentiment on Canadian Western Bank has been neutral according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.