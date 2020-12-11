The Senior Officer of Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF), Niall Boles, sold shares of CBWBF for $34.15K.

Following Niall Boles’ last CBWBF Sell transaction on April 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.1%. In addition to Niall Boles, one other CBWBF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canadian Western Bank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $228 million and quarterly net profit of $68.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $221 million and had a net profit of $72.92 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.73 and a one-year low of $11.02. CBWBF’s market cap is $2.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.60.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.32, reflecting a -10.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Western Bank has been neutral according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.