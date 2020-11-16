The Senior Officer of Canadian Tire (CDNAF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Canadian Tire (CDNAF), Joseph Barry Sheldon, sold shares of CDNAF for $62.96K.

Following Joseph Barry Sheldon’s last CDNAF Sell transaction on September 25, 2019, the stock climbed by 15.6%.

Based on Canadian Tire’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.99 billion and quarterly net profit of $296 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.64 billion and had a net profit of $197 million. The company has a one-year high of $127.19 and a one-year low of $46.80. Currently, Canadian Tire has an average volume of 240.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.86, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Canadian Tire sells home goods, sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, automotive parts and accessories, and vehicle fuel through a 1,700-store network of company, dealer, and franchisee-operated locations across Canada. Aside from the namesake banner, stores operate primarily under the Mark’s, SportChek, Atmosphere, and PartSource monikers. The company acquired Helly Hansen, a Norwegian sportswear and workwear brand, in 2018. The firm also operates and holds majority ownership of a financing arm (Canadian Tire Financial Services; 20% owned by Scotiabank) and a REIT (CT REIT; Canadian Tire owns about 70% of the unit).