The Senior Officer of Canadian Tire (CDNAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Canadian Tire (CDNAF), Sylvain Leroux, bought shares of CDNAF for $133.5K.

This recent transaction increases Sylvain Leroux’s holding in the company by 52% to a total of $303.3K. In addition to Sylvain Leroux, one other CDNAF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $117.99 and a one-year low of $46.80. Currently, Canadian Tire has an average volume of 56. CDNAF’s market cap is $5.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.60, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Four different firms, including RBC Capital and TD Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Tire has been neutral according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian Tire sells home goods, sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, automotive parts and accessories, and vehicle fuel through a 1,700-store network of company, dealer, and franchisee-operated locations across Canada. Aside from the namesake banner, stores operate primarily under the Mark’s, SportChek, Atmosphere, and PartSource monikers. The company acquired Helly Hansen, a Norwegian sportswear and workwear brand, in 2018. The firm also operates and holds majority ownership of a financing arm (Canadian Tire Financial Services; 20% owned by Scotiabank) and a REIT (CT REIT; Canadian Tire owns about 70% of the unit).