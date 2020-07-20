The Senior Officer of Blueberries Medical (BBRRF) is Buying Shares

On July 17, the Senior Officer of Blueberries Medical (BBRRF), Ian D Atacan, bought shares of BBRRF for $1,850.

This recent transaction increases Ian D Atacan’s holding in the company by 14% to a total of $12K. In addition to Ian D Atacan, one other BBRRF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Blueberries Medical has an average volume of 85.00K.

Ian D Atacan's trades have generated a -4.1% average return based on past transactions.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogota Savannah of central Colombia and operations currently being established in Argentina. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.