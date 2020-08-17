The Senior Officer of BeMetals (BMTLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of BeMetals (BMTLF), Derek Iwanaka, bought shares of BMTLF for $20K.

In addition to Derek Iwanaka, 8 other BMTLF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Derek Iwanaka’s holding in the company by 4% to a total of $424.8K.

Currently, BeMetals has an average volume of 63.17K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $93K worth of BMTLF shares and purchased $405K worth of BMTLF shares. The insider sentiment on BeMetals has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BeMetals Corp is engaged in the acquisition of quality exploration, development and production stage base metals projects. It holds interest in Pangeni Project.