The Senior Officer of Barrick Gold (GOLD) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Barrick Gold (GOLD), John Steele, bought shares of GOLD for $2.95M.

This recent transaction increases John Steele’s holding in the company by 279% to a total of $3.22 million.

Based on Barrick Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.54 billion and quarterly net profit of $882 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.68 billion and had a net profit of $2.28 billion. The company has a one-year high of $31.22 and a one-year low of $12.65.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.41, reflecting a -26.0% downside. Six different firms, including Stifel Nicolaus and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Barrick Gold has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.