The Senior Officer of Barksdale Capital (BRKCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Barksdale Capital (BRKCF), Terri Anne Welyki, bought shares of BRKCF for $42.69K.

Following this transaction Terri Anne Welyki’s holding in the company was increased by 250% to a total of $57.59K. In addition to Terri Anne Welyki, 3 other BRKCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The insider sentiment on Barksdale Capital has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Terri Anne Welyki's trades have generated a 2.2% average return based on past transactions.

Barksdale Capital Corp is a Canada based exploration stage natural resource company. It is principally engaged in the business activities of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company operates through various projects including Sunnyside, San Antonio and Four Metals.