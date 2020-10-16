The Senior Officer of Barksdale Capital (BRKCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Barksdale Capital (BRKCF), Richard Bryan Trotman, bought shares of BRKCF for $33.86K.

Following this transaction Richard Bryan Trotman’s holding in the company was increased by 10% to a total of $370K. In addition to Richard Bryan Trotman, 4 other BRKCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Barksdale Capital has an average volume of 91.50K.

The insider sentiment on Barksdale Capital has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Bryan Trotman’s trades have generated a 2.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Barksdale Capital Corp is a Canada based exploration stage natural resource company. It is principally engaged in the business activities of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company operates through various projects including Sunnyside, San Antonio and Four Metals.