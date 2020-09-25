The Senior Officer of Avricore Health (AVCRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Avricore Health (AVCRF), Rodger Mckendry Seccombe, sold shares of AVCRF for $23.75K.

Based on Avricore Health’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8,384 and GAAP net loss of -$230,561. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7,556 and had a GAAP net loss of $531.3K. Currently, Avricore Health has an average volume of 20.65K.

Avricore Health, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of generic and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products. It firm operates through the Products and Point of Care business division. The Products business division offers OTC pharmaceutical through its Corozon platform. The Point of Care business division provides point of care screening services through its HealthTab system and software platform. Its products include Hema-fer, Cortivera, and Sennace. The company was founded on May 30, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.