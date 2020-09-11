The Senior Officer of Americas Silver (USAS) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Americas Silver (USAS), Stefan Axell, bought shares of USAS for $187.8K.

This recent transaction increases Stefan Axell’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $291K. Following Stefan Axell’s last USAS Buy transaction on May 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

Currently, Americas Silver has an average volume of 238.24K. The company has a one-year high of $3.90 and a one-year low of $1.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.88, reflecting a -51.2% downside. Starting in November 2019, USAS received 12 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Desjardins and Laurentian Bank of Canada, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Americas Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploration of mineral resource properties. It focuses its operation in Mexico and the United States. The company was founded by Peter Jude Hawley on May 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.