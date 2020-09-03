The Senior Officer of AbraPlata Resource (ABBRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of AbraPlata Resource (ABBRF), John Miniotis, bought shares of ABBRF for $26.99K.

Following this transaction John Miniotis’ holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $577.5K. In addition to John Miniotis, one other ABBRF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, AbraPlata Resource has an average volume of 406.39K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.18. The company has a one-year high of $0.36 and a one-year low of $0.03.

The insider sentiment on AbraPlata Resource has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AbraPlata Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Argentina. Its projects include Diablillos, Cerro Amarillo, and Aguas Perdidas. The company was founded on August 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, CA.