The Senior MD of Apollo Global Management (APO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior MD of Apollo Global Management (APO), Marc Rowan, sold shares of APO for $14.85M.

In addition to Marc Rowan, one other APO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Apollo Global Management’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $686 million and quarterly net profit of $347 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-285,401,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $192 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.67 and a one-year low of $27.69. APO’s market cap is $19.72B and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.03.

The insider sentiment on Apollo Global Management has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets.