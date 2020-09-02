The Senior Managing Director of Invesco is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Managing Director of Invesco (IVZ), Andrew Schlossberg, exercised options to sell 10,112 IVZ shares for a total transaction value of $103.1K.

Following this transaction Andrew Schlossberg’s holding in the company was decreased by 8%. Following Andrew Schlossberg’s last IVZ Sell transaction on March 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.01 and a one-year low of $6.38. IVZ’s market cap is $4.67 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.50.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $9.91, reflecting a 1.9% upside. Four different firms, including Barclays and Citigroup, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.