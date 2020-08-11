The Senior Independent Director of EasyJet (EJTTF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Independent Director of EasyJet (EJTTF), Julie Southern, bought shares of EJTTF for $9,935.

This recent transaction increases Julie Southern’s holding in the company by 228% to a total of $19.27K. In addition to Julie Southern, one other EJTTF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.86 and a one-year low of $5.30. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of .

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.78, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Five different firms, including Berenberg Bank and Bernstein, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on EasyJet has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Julie Southern's trades have generated a 29.7% average return based on past transactions.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.