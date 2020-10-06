The Senior Independent Director of Clarkson (CKNHF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Independent Director of Clarkson (CKNHF), Peter Backhouse, sold shares of CKNHF for $34.88K.

The company has a one-year high of $40.65 and a one-year low of $22.25. Currently, Clarkson has an average volume of .

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors. The Support segment covers port and agency services representing ship agency services provided throughout the United Kingdom. The Research segment encompasses the provision of shipping-related information and publications. The company was founded by Horace Anderton Clarkson in 1852 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.