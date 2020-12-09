The Senior Executive Vice-President of Sandstorm Gold (SAND) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Executive Vice-President of Sandstorm Gold (SAND), David Awram, sold shares of SAND for $973K.

The company has a one-year high of $10.63 and a one-year low of $3.32. SAND’s market cap is $1.42 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 192.00.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.14, reflecting a -36.2% downside.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.