The Senior EVP of Boston Properties (BXP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior EVP of Boston Properties (BXP), Raymond Ritchey, sold shares of BXP for $548.6K.

In addition to Raymond Ritchey, one other BXP executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Boston Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $744 million and quarterly net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $685 million and had a net profit of $122 million. The company has a one-year high of $140.35 and a one-year low of $107.84. Currently, Boston Properties has an average volume of 686.52K.

The insider sentiment on Boston Properties has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, and owns aportfolio of Class A properties.