The Senior EVP and COO of Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior EVP and COO of Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM), Robert Volino, bought shares of DCOM for $50K.

In addition to Robert Volino, 13 other DCOM executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following Robert Volino’s last DCOM Buy transaction on August 15, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

Based on Dime Community Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $63.97 million and quarterly net profit of $6.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.87 million and had a net profit of $12.39 million. DCOM’s market cap is $692.2M and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $17.68.

The insider sentiment on Dime Community Bancshares has been positive according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, which provides financial services and loans for housing within its market areas; as well as loans to mid-size and small businesses. It also provides commercial banking, business banking, and commercial lending services to its customers.