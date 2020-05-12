The Senior EVP and CIO of Global Payments (GPN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior EVP and CIO of Global Payments (GPN), Guido Francesco Sacchi, sold shares of GPN for $1.53M.

Following Guido Francesco Sacchi’s last GPN Sell transaction on August 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.8%. In addition to Guido Francesco Sacchi, 2 other GPN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Global Payments’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.9 billion and quarterly net profit of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $883 million and had a net profit of $112 million. The company has a one-year high of $209.62 and a one-year low of $105.54. GPN’s market cap is $52.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 89.80.

Based on 24 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $196.00, reflecting a -11.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Global Payments has been neutral according to 99 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Guido Francesco Sacchi's trades have generated a -34.5% average return based on past transactions.

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend brand. The company was founded in January 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

