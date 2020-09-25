The Senior Chairman & CEO of Prosperity Bancshares (PB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Chairman & CEO of Prosperity Bancshares (PB), David Zalman, bought shares of PB for $431.2K.

Following David Zalman’s last PB Buy transaction on March 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.7%. Following this transaction David Zalman’s holding in the company was increased by 1.09% to a total of $39.7 million.

Based on Prosperity Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $273 million and quarterly net profit of $131 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $180 million and had a net profit of $82.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $75.22 and a one-year low of $42.02. Currently, Prosperity Bancshares has an average volume of 504.30K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.80, reflecting a -25.1% downside. Three different firms, including Piper Sandler and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It provides retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, credit card and others. The company offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. Prosperity Bancshares was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.