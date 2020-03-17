The Secretary & CLO of Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Secretary & CLO of Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH), Robert Vilsack, bought shares of PKOH for $83.23K.

Following this transaction Robert Vilsack’s holding in the company was increased by 5.7% to a total of $1.45 million. This is Vilsack’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $38.77 and a one-year low of $10.78. Currently, Park-Ohio Holdings has an average volume of 43.69K. PKOH’s market cap is $155.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.17.

The insider sentiment on Park-Ohio Holdings has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Vilsack's trades have generated a -21.0% average return based on past transactions.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.