The S.V.P. & CFO of Federal Signal (FSS) is Buying Shares

Today, the S.V.P. & CFO of Federal Signal (FSS), Ian Hudson, bought shares of FSS for $88.67K.

This recent transaction increases Ian Hudson’s holding in the company by 6.94% to a total of $1.45 million. In addition to Ian Hudson, one other FSS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Federal Signal’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $314 million and quarterly net profit of $29.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $279 million and had a net profit of $32.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.75 and a one-year low of $23.82. Currently, Federal Signal has an average volume of 419.77K.

The insider sentiment on Federal Signal has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group segments.