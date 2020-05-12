The RMR Group (RMR) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher reiterated a Buy rating on The RMR Group (RMR) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.5% and a 42.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The RMR Group is a Hold with an average price target of $34.38.

Based on The RMR Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $160 million and net profit of $9.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $280 million and had a net profit of $52.21 million.

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses. The All Other Operations segment includes the operations of RMR Inc., RMR Advisors, and Tremont Advisors. The company was founded on May 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.