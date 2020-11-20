The RMR Group (RMR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on The RMR Group (RMR). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 52.5% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

The RMR Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $29.25.

The company has a one-year high of $49.99 and a one-year low of $21.79. Currently, The RMR Group has an average volume of 66.17K.

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses. The All Other Operations segment includes the operations of RMR Inc., RMR Advisors, and Tremont Advisors. The company was founded on May 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.