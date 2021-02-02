The RMR Group (RMR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to The RMR Group (RMR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The RMR Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.81, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The RMR Group’s market cap is currently $1.19B and has a P/E ratio of 21.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.94.

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses. The All Other Operations segment includes the operations of RMR Inc., RMR Advisors, and Tremont Advisors. The company was founded on May 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.