The RMR Group (RMR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau reiterated a Buy rating on The RMR Group (RMR) yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.04, close to its 52-week low of $41.69.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The RMR Group is a Hold with an average price target of $51.25.

Based on The RMR Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $51.86 million.

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.