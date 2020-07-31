The Regional President and EVP of Great Western Bancorp (GWB) is Buying Shares

Today, the Regional President and EVP of Great Western Bancorp (GWB), Douglas Richard Bass, bought shares of GWB for $191.4K.

This recent transaction increases Douglas Richard Bass’ holding in the company by 56.5% to a total of $528.1K. In addition to Douglas Richard Bass, 3 other GWB executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $36.65 and a one-year low of $10.86. Currently, Great Western Bancorp has an average volume of 489.31K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $16.80, reflecting a -24.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Great Western Bancorp has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications, and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.