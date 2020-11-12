The Regional General Manager of Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is Buying Shares

Today, the Regional General Manager of Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), François Gay-Bellile, bought shares of CCEP for $204.9K.

In addition to François Gay-Bellile, 2 other CCEP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.11 and a one-year low of $28.35. Currently, Coca-Cola European Partners has an average volume of 881.26K. CCEP’s market cap is $18.27 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.00.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.20, reflecting a -15.7% downside. Three different firms, including Barclays and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Coca-Cola European Partners has been neutral according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More on CCEP: