The Regional Executive of BancFirst is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Regional Executive of BancFirst (BANF), David Seat, exercised options to sell 4,200 BANF shares at $18.23 a share, for a total transaction value of $256.2K. The options were close to expired and David Seat disposed stocks.

Following David Seat’s last BANF Sell transaction on October 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $63.96 and a one-year low of $50.19. Currently, BancFirst has an average volume of 54.72K. BANF’s market cap is $1.97B and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.85.

The insider sentiment on BancFirst has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Seat’s trades have generated a -4.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. It operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Other Financial Services, and Executive, Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive, Operations, and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate functions that are not allocated to the other business units. The company was founded in July 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.