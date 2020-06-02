The President-Protein Sciences of Bio-Techne is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President-Protein Sciences of Bio-Techne (TECH), David Eansor, exercised options to sell 11,357 TECH shares at $108.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.97M.

Following David Eansor’s last TECH Sell transaction on May 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.2%. In addition to David Eansor, one other TECH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Bio-Techne’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $195 million and quarterly net profit of $36.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $185 million and had a net profit of $44.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $282.52 and a one-year low of $155.17. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 288.33.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $248.00, reflecting a 6.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Bio-Techne has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, Diagnostics, and Corporate. The Biotechnology segment supplies specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, as well as in situ hybridization, media and other cell culture products and reagents to the biotechnology research community. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools to simplify protein analysis. The Diagnostics segment includes blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market worldwide. The company was founded on 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.