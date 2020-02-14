The President of Walker & Dunlop is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President of Walker & Dunlop (WD), Howard Smith, exercised options to sell 32,000 WD shares at $12.52 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.5M.

Following Howard Smith’s last WD Sell transaction on May 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 27.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $79.74 and a one-year low of $49.49. WD’s market cap is $2.43B and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.46. Currently, Walker & Dunlop has an average volume of 218.73K.

The insider sentiment on Walker & Dunlop has been neutral according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Its products and services include multifamily finance, FHA finance, capital markets, and bridge financing.