The President of Viemed Healthcare (VMD) is Selling Shares

Today, the President of Viemed Healthcare (VMD), Michael Moore, sold shares of VMD for $2.98M.

In addition to Michael Moore, 6 other VMD executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Michael Moore’s last VMD Sell transaction on May 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Viemed Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $23.81 million and quarterly net profit of $4.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.12 million and had a net profit of $1.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.93 and a one-year low of $2.44. Currently, Viemed Healthcare has an average volume of 141.98K.

The insider sentiment on Viemed Healthcare has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment that provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.