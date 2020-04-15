The President of Verint Systems (VRNT) is Selling Shares

Today, the President of Verint Systems (VRNT), Elan Moriah, sold shares of VRNT for $592.7K.

In addition to Elan Moriah, 6 other VRNT executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Elan Moriah’s last VRNT Sell transaction on April 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

Based on Verint Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $339 million and quarterly net profit of $4.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $330 million and had a net profit of $27.31 million. The company has a one-year high of $62.85 and a one-year low of $32.44. Currently, Verint Systems has an average volume of 718.56K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.50, reflecting a -26.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Verint Systems has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Verint Systems, Inc. engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Intelligence Solutions, Cyber Intelligence Solutions, and Video and Situation Intelligence Solutions. The Enterprise Intelligence segment includes solutions for customer analytics, engagement management, and workforce optimization. The Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment addresses the security intelligence market. The Video and Situation Intelligence Solutions segment handles the fraud, risk, and compliance market. The company was founded in February 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

