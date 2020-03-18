The President of Terex (TEX) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Terex (TEX), Kieran Hegarty, bought shares of TEX for $49.88K.

In addition to Kieran Hegarty, 6 other TEX executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Kieran Hegarty’s holding in the company was increased by 1.69% to a total of $3.25 million.

The company has a one-year high of $34.67 and a one-year low of $13.18. Currently, Terex has an average volume of 822.32K. TEX’s market cap is $1.06B and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.15.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $95.47K worth of TEX shares and purchased $1.01M worth of TEX shares. The insider sentiment on Terex has been positive according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The company designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms; and Materials Processing.