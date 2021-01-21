The President of SYNNEX (SNX) is Selling Shares

Today, the President of SYNNEX (SNX), Peter Larocque, sold shares of SNX for $200.9K.

Based on SYNNEX’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.41 billion and quarterly net profit of $215 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.58 billion and had a net profit of $176 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.40 and a one-year low of $21.21. SNX’s market cap is $4.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.00, reflecting a -10.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on SYNNEX has been negative according to 114 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services to customers in industry vertical markets. The company was founded by Robert T. Huang in November 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.