The President of SYNNEX is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of SYNNEX (SNX), Peter Larocque, exercised options to sell 4,630 SNX shares at $89.93 a share, for a total transaction value of $568.5K.

In addition to Peter Larocque, one other SNX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $153.07 and a one-year low of $52.06. SNX’s market cap is $6.37 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.30. Currently, SYNNEX has an average volume of 173.67K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $137.00, reflecting a -11.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on SYNNEX has been positive according to 146 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Peter Larocque's trades have generated a -11.6% average return based on past transactions.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services to customers in industry vertical markets. The company was founded by Robert T. Huang in November 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.