The President of S&P Global (SPGI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of S&P Global (SPGI), John Berisford, sold shares of SPGI for $2.08M.

Following John Berisford’s last SPGI Sell transaction on March 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 154.6%. In addition to John Berisford, 4 other SPGI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on S&P Global’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.94 billion and quarterly net profit of $792 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.7 billion and had a net profit of $555 million. The company has a one-year high of $360.00 and a one-year low of $186.06. Currently, S&P Global has an average volume of 673.34K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $383.27, reflecting a -8.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on S&P Global has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

S&P Global, Inc. engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market Intelligence provides multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services. The Platts segment provides information and benchmark prices for the commodity and energy markets. The Indices segment provides variety of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors. The company was founded by James H. McGraw and John A. Hill in 1917 and is headquartered in New York, NY.