The President of SL Green Realty (SLG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of SL Green Realty (SLG), Andrew Mathias, sold shares of SLG for $6.66M.

In addition to Andrew Mathias, 2 other SLG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $95.46 and a one-year low of $34.99. SLG’s market cap is $4.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $66.69, reflecting a -1.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on SL Green Realty has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt and Preferred Equity Investments business segments. The Real Estate segment consists of security, maintenance, utility costs, real estate taxes, and at certain properties ground rent expense. The Debt and Preferred Equity Investments segment includes cash flow from operations, cash on hand, and other forms of secured or unsecured financing. The company was founded by Stephen L. Green in June 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.