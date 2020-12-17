The President of Pac-Van, Inc. of General Finance is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President of Pac-Van, Inc. of General Finance (GFN), Theodore Mourouzis, exercised options to buy 27,000 GFN shares at $3.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $81K.

Following this transaction Theodore Mourouzis’ holding in the company was increased by 5.83% to a total of $4.25 million. Following Theodore Mourouzis’ last GFN Buy transaction on December 19, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.24 and a one-year low of $4.62. GFN’s market cap is $261 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 149.00. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.41.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $210K worth of GFN shares and purchased $81K worth of GFN shares. The insider sentiment on General Finance has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Theodore Mourouzis’ trades have generated a 64.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Finance Corp. is a rental services company, which engages in the lease and sale of portable storage containers. It operates through the following segments: Royal Wolf, Pac-Van, Lone Star, and Manufacturing. The Royal Wolf segments leases and sells storage containers, portable container buildings, and freight containers. The Pac-Van segment includes leasing and selling storage, office and portable liquid storage tank containers, modular buildings, and mobile offices. The Lone Star segment involves in leasing portable liquid storage tank containers and containment products, as well as provides certain fluid management services, to the oil and gas industry. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacture of portable liquid storage tank containers and other steel-related products. The company was founded on October 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.