The President of Nu Skin (NUS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Nu Skin (NUS), NAPIERSKI RYAN, sold shares of NUS for $236.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $48.77 and a one-year low of $12.31. NUS’s market cap is $2.42 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.70. Currently, Nu Skin has an average volume of 289.63K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.00, reflecting a -12.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Nu Skin has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J. Lund in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.