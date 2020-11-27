The President of Northern (NTRS) is Selling Shares

On November 25, the President of Northern (NTRS), Peter Cherecwich, sold shares of NTRS for $1.5M.

In addition to Peter Cherecwich, 4 other NTRS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $110.48 and a one-year low of $60.67. Currently, Northern has an average volume of 665.10K. NTRS’s market cap is $20.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.20.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $88.83, reflecting a 8.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Northern has been negative according to 139 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.