The President of Nexstar Media Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of Nexstar Media Group (NXST), Timothy Busch, exercised options to sell 3,000 NXST shares at $5.85 a share, for a total transaction value of $267K.

Following Timothy Busch’s last NXST Sell transaction on May 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.6%. In addition to Timothy Busch, one other NXST executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Nexstar Media Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion and quarterly net profit of $157 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $627 million and had a net profit of $54.89 million. The company has a one-year high of $133.25 and a one-year low of $43.37. NXST’s market cap is $4.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.40.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.00, reflecting a -9.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Nexstar Media Group has been negative according to 93 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the U.S. The company provides services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated; programs that the stations produce; and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire. It also provides digital publishing and content management platforms to media publishers and advertisers. Nexstar Media Group was founded by Perry A. Sook in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.