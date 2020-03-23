The President of New England Realty Associates Partnershi (NEN) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of New England Realty Associates Partnershi (NEN), Ronald Brown, bought shares of NEN for $139.9K.

Following this transaction Ronald Brown’s holding in the company was increased by 2.93% to a total of $4.54 million.

Based on New England Realty Associates Partnershi’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.45 million and quarterly net profit of $1.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.78 million and had a net profit of $1.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.30 and a one-year low of $46.27. NEN’s market cap is $179.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.48.

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.