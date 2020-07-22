The President of Midas Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of Midas Gold (MDRPF), Stephen P Quin, exercised options to sell 100,000 MDRPF shares for a total transaction value of $122.8K.

This is Quin’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:KC back in June 2019

The company has a one-year high of $1.04 and a one-year low of $0.16.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in mineral exploration. The firm operates through the following segment Mineral Exploration: The Mineral Exploration segment focuses on exploration, evaluation and potential development of the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.